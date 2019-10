The Sindh High Court has ordered the release of a Karachi man accused of raping a 1o-year-old child.

The court was hearing the man’s appeal against his death sentence. In 2018, a trial court had sentenced him to death and imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million.

The high court on Monday declared the trial court’s verdict to be null and void.

A case had been also registered against the suspect at the Jackson police station.

