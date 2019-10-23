Court orders police to recover 16 missing children

The Sindh High Court has ordered the police to recover 16 missing children and submit a report on November 27.

The court was hearing a petition on the recovery of missing children.

It should be investigated if the children have been turned into victims of human trafficking, remarked the chief justice.

The court has instructed the police to take the help of NGOs and other provinces in the case.

The police told the court that they have received information about a gang involved in human trafficking. They will arrest its members soon.

