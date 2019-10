Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court heard on Monday a petition challenging the appointment of NADRA chairperson.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked how long is the tenure of the chairperson.

NADRA’s lawyer told him that the appointment is for three years. He said that the chairperson has only completed 1.5 years on the post.

The petitioner’s lawyer asked the court for more time to prepare for the case. The court accepted his request and adjourned the hearing till October 29.