Court grants bail to suspect who blackmailed a woman 

The Supreme Court granted on Monday bail to a suspect who was blackmailing a woman with some of her pictures.

He has been ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million.

A lawyer told the court that the suspect had called a woman to Dubai through agents. The agents took Rs0.4 million from the woman saying that they will give her work and visa. The suspect then came to Pakistan and married the woman. The woman then filed for khula after which she registered a blackmailing case against the suspect, he claimed.

A case has been registered in Peshawar. The police had arrested the agents and the suspect. The agents were given bail but the suspect was still in prison.

The police are waiting for the forensic report of the suspect’s mobile phone, the investigating officer told the court.

