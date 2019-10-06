Court extends Saad Rafique, brother’s judicial remand until October 14

An accountability court in Lahore extended on Saturday the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique, until October 14 in the Paragon Housing Society case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The Rafique brothers were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court did not extend their interim bail in the case. The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The housing project was unapproved, according to the Lahore Development Authority.

The Rafique brothers were indicted in the case on September 4. However, they both denied the charges against them.

Salman Rafique’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, completed his arguments in the case during a hearing on Saturday. He argued that the inquiry into the housing society was conducted without permission from the concerned authority.

Saad Rafique has also filed a petition seeking bail in the case. The court directed his lawyer to present arguments on the bail plea on October 14 and adjourned the hearing until then.

The PML-N lawmaker also had a heated exchange with the police on the occasion of his appearance before the court. He was visibly displeased after being pushed and shoved in a crowd gathered outside the court premises.

