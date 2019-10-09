Court extends remand of Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah

Photo: Maryam Nawaz Sharif/Facebook

An accountability court in Lahore extended on Wednesday the remand of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Their judicial remand has been extended till October 23.

The judge expressed his anger because of the large number of people inside the court. He ordered the police to ask all irrelevant people to leave the court.

An anti-narcotics court, on the other hand, heard the case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

Prosecution submitted a request to indict the PML-N leader in a drug trafficking case.

The defence lawyer said that the footage of the Safe City project proves that Sanaullah is innocent.

Former Punjab law minister’s remand has been extended by nine days. He will be presented in again on October 18.

