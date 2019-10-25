Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Court extends Maryam Nawaz’s judicial remand till Nov 8

7 mins ago
Court extends Maryam Nawaz’s judicial remand till Nov 8

A Lahore accountability court has extended Maryam Nawaz’s judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case till November 8.

Maryam and other PML-N leaders were hoping for bail in the case so she could be with her ailing father, former premier Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N leaders have called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to ensure her release a ‘drama’. A day earlier, PM Khan ordered the Punjab government to facilitate Maryam’s release so that she could be with her father at Services Hospital.

The court adjourned the hearing because of the absence of the investigating officer. Speaking to the media inside the court, Maryam said the stress of her father’s condition was affecting her. More so because her mother passed away last year under similar circumstances and she wasn’t able to be by her side.

During the hearing she met her son Junaid Safdar in court where he inquired about her health.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed called the provision of medical facilities a necessity but said when they want to provide facilities they and when they don’t, they take them away.

accountability court maryam nawaz
 
