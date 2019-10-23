Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Court dismisses petition seeking to restrict Fazl from giving speeches

11 mins ago
Court dismisses petition seeking to restrict Fazl from giving speeches

The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Wednesday a petition seeking to restrict Maulana Fazlur Rehman from giving speeches. 

The petitioner, Shah Jehan, had argued that Fazl has been criticising state institutions in his speeches. He should be stopped from giving such speeches, the petition said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that someone needs to tell the court why should a restriction be imposed on anyone? “Why should we stop anyone? People should have the right to express their thoughts”.

We live in a global world and the presence of social media is quite strong, he remarked.

“How do such statements affect anyone?” he asked. “People say so much about us too but why should we stop anyone?”

On October 16, the court disposed of the two petitions challenging the JUI-F’s upcoming Azadi March. Fazlur Rehman, the party chief, had announced that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 31, adding that the Azadi March is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad High Court, Azadi March, JUI-F, Justice Athar Minallah
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.