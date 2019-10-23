Court dismisses petition seeking to restrict Fazl from giving speeches

The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Wednesday a petition seeking to restrict Maulana Fazlur Rehman from giving speeches.

The petitioner, Shah Jehan, had argued that Fazl has been criticising state institutions in his speeches. He should be stopped from giving such speeches, the petition said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that someone needs to tell the court why should a restriction be imposed on anyone? “Why should we stop anyone? People should have the right to express their thoughts”.

We live in a global world and the presence of social media is quite strong, he remarked.

“How do such statements affect anyone?” he asked. “People say so much about us too but why should we stop anyone?”

On October 16, the court disposed of the two petitions challenging the JUI-F’s upcoming Azadi March. Fazlur Rehman, the party chief, had announced that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 31, adding that the Azadi March is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

