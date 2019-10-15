Court dismisses defamation case against PM Khan

A Rawalpindi court dismissed on Monday a defamation suit filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In December 2014, Abbasi had filed a petition in which he demanded the PTI chairperson and incumbent prime minister pay Rs1 billion for ‘damaging his reputation’. He said that the PTI chairperson damaged his reputation by calling him a ‘drug peddler’ and ‘fake medicine maker’ in speeches.

Additional sessions judge Malik Shafiq Ahmed took up the case.

Lawyer Shahid Naseem appeared before the court on behalf of the premier. In his arguments, the PM’s lawyer said Abbasi had been imprisoned in a narcotics case, hence an offender cannot claim that he has been defamed.

“Whatever Mr Khan said regarding Hanif Abbasi was legal. A person’s crime does not go off the record just because he’s granted bail,” argued the lawyer.

The court then dismissed the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.