Court approves bail of Khursheed Shah’s family members, aides

The Sindh High Court has extended the interim bail of the family members and aides of PPP leader Khursheed Shah till November 15.

The family members include Shah’s two wives, son-in-law, sons, close associates among 16 others.

NAB is probing Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond income case. The PPP leader was arrested on September 18, while his nephew on September 29.

The court heard Wednesday pleas filed by 16 individuals seeking bail in a corruption. The anti-graft body submitted its investigation report in court. The court was informed that NAB has acquired important evidence against the politician as well as details of his bank accounts.

The bureau said that it needs to probe Shah’s family members, Zeerak Shah, Farrukh Shah, Pehlaj, Aijaz Baloch, Ajeet Kamal, along with close associates Qasim Ali Shah, Aftab Soomro.

The court has directed all suspects to cooperate with NAB. It even approved the exemption pleas of Shah’s wives.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.