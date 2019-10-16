Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Court approves bail of Khursheed Shah’s family members, aides

2 hours ago
 
Court approves bail of Khursheed Shah’s family members, aides

Photo: Khursheed Ahmed Shah/Facebook

The Sindh High Court has extended the interim bail of the family members and aides of PPP leader Khursheed Shah till November 15.

The family members include Shah’s two wives, son-in-law, sons, close associates among 16 others.

NAB is probing Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond income case. The PPP leader was arrested on September 18, while his nephew on September 29.

The court heard Wednesday pleas filed by 16 individuals seeking bail in a corruption. The anti-graft body submitted its investigation report in court. The court was informed that NAB has acquired important evidence against the politician as well as details of his bank accounts.

The bureau said that it needs to probe Shah’s family members, Zeerak Shah, Farrukh Shah, Pehlaj, Aijaz Baloch, Ajeet Kamal, along with close associates Qasim Ali Shah, Aftab Soomro.

The court has directed all suspects to cooperate with NAB. It even approved the exemption pleas of Shah’s wives.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
khursheed shah NAB Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khursheed Shah, NAB, national accountability bureau, Sindh High Court,
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.