Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court acquits all CTD officials in Sahiwal shooting case

43 mins ago
Court acquits all CTD officials in Sahiwal shooting case

An anti-terrorism court acquitted on Thursday all the suspects in the Sahiwal shooting case. The court said that the suspects have been given the benefit of the doubt.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba and friend, Zeeshan Javed, were killed after CTD officials opened fire at their car in Sahiwal on January 19.

The suspects, Safdar, Ahsan, Ramzan, Saifullah, Hasnain and Nasir, have been released now. They were all officers of the CTD. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta gave the verdict.

The court said that the prosecution didn’t reveal the identity of any of its private witnesses. At least 49 people recorded their statements in the case, of which 24 backtracked on their claims. It noted that the bullet casings recovered from the site of the shooting were sent to the forensic laboratory after a delay.

The evidence submitted by the prosecution has raised many questions, the court said.

On January 22, an investigation team held the CTD responsible for the shooting. In light of the team’s report submitted to the Punjab chief minister, the government had removed the Punjab additional IG and CTD additional IG from their posts.

The report said it seemed like the Sahiwal operation was the result of mismanagement. It said that an unnecessary and irresponsible operation was carried out in haste on a weak intelligence report.

The investigation team’s report stated that no evidence was found suggesting that the CTD team was fired at. It requested more time for a detailed investigation once the forensic reports come back.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
atc sahiwal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.