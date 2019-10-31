Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Economy

Cotton prices reach nine-year high

1 hour ago
Cotton prices across the country hit their highest level in the last nine years on Wednesday. The prices increased by Rs300 per maund.

Cotton Ginners Forum President Ahsan-ul-Haq said that the price hike was due to a shortage in the production and supply of cotton.

The price of basic cotton increased to Rs9,400 per maund, whereas the price of premium cotton increased to Rs9,800 per maund.

During a recent meeting, the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security said that one-third of the cotton crop in Pakistan was destroyed due to poor weather conditions. The committee added that cotton is not just an important cash crop, but is also relied upon by other big sectors of the country, such as the textile industry.

