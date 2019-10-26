Coal miner killed, another injured in Duki landslide

A coal minor was killed and another injured in Balochistan’s Duki on Saturday.

Levies personnel said a labourer died and another was injured in two different incidents of a landslide in Duki’s coal mines.

No rescue official was reportedly available, so the miners helped the injured man out of the mine and shifted him to a hospital.

Duki SHO Rahim Bakhsh Buzdar said the deceased miner was identified as Syed Afzal, who was a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla. The injured man was identified as Jumma.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.