Coal miner killed, another injured in Duki landslide

11 mins ago
Pakistani miners drill holes to places explosives at the Khewra salt mine in Khewra, some 160kms southeast of Islamabad on February 16, 2010. Photo: AFP

A coal minor was killed and another injured in Balochistan’s Duki on Saturday.

Levies personnel said a labourer died and another was injured in two different incidents of a landslide in Duki’s coal mines.

No rescue official was reportedly available, so the miners helped the injured man out of the mine and shifted him to a hospital.

Duki SHO Rahim Bakhsh Buzdar said the deceased miner was identified as Syed Afzal, who was a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla. The injured man was identified as Jumma.

