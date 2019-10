A coal miner was injured after a mass of rock hit him in Balochistan’s Duki on Saturday.

The labourer has been identified as Allah Noor. He is said to be a resident of Kali Haji Din Muhammad.

He has been shifted to a hospital.

Most coal mines in the impoverished province are notorious for poor safety standards and facilities, and similar deadly accidents have occurred in the past.

