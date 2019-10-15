Clean hands can take down diarrhoea cases by half: experts

Every year 19,500 children of less than five years of age die from diarrhoea in Pakistan. Experts say cases of diarrhoea can be reduced by half if sanitation practices are improved. So all you have to do is wash your hands with soap and water.

According to experts, lack of access to proper sanitation and hand washing facilities negatively impacts the health of children. There is a strong requirement to focus on creating long-term changes in hand washing behavior, they say.

According to WaterAid, a UK Charity organisation, around 289,000 children under five die because of diarrhoea-related diseases every year globally. They get it through dirty water, poor sanitation and by failing to wash hands with soap. Washing hands with soap and water decreases the chances of getting diarrhoea by almost 50%. There is a lack of a practice of washing hands after going to the toilet. Globally, 19% of people or four out of five people do not wash their hands after going to the toilet.

“The health and lives of the people of Pakistan are at risk because 40% of the population is denied access to basic hygiene facilities. Also, 24% of healthcare facilities in Pakistan have no arrangements for basic hygiene facilities,” said Ayesha Javed, a WaterAid Pakistan representative.

“Statistics reveal that in 2017, diarrhoea linked to lack of water, sanitation and hygiene claimed the lives of 46 children every single day in Pakistan. Through affordable hand washing practices with soap and water, diarrhoea cases could have been reduced by almost half,” she said.

Every year, Hand Washing Day is celebrated globally on October 15 in order to sensitise people about hand hygiene.

The theme for Global Hand Washing Day 2019 is ‘Clean Hands For All’. UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 ensures the availability and sustainability of water and sanitation for all.

Dr Khalid Shafi, the general secretary of the Pakistan Paediatric Association, Sindh and an assistant professor at the Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, stresses upon the adaptation of hand washing practices that, according to him, can reduce the health budget significantly.

“Infections in children mainly come from poor hygiene practices. There are diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A and E which are major outcomes of poor hygiene practices. Hand washing is a basic tool of maintaining good hygiene. However, we lack serious awareness regarding its benefits and the consequences of not doing it,” Dr Shafi said.

He stresses upon the need in behaviour changes for hand washing in society. “Hand washing after taking meals is mandatory, but we lack awareness. There is also a lack of proper hand washing facilities at public places. In fact, apart from five star hotels, we hardly see any hand washing facilities,” he said.

Dr Shafi also emphasised on the proper way to wash your hands: scrubbing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

