Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Chunian rape, murder case: Prime suspect’s remand extended

48 mins ago
 
A Lahore anti-terrorism court extended on Wednesday the physical remand of Suhail Shehzad, who is accused of raping and murdering four minor boys in Kasur’s Chunian.

The Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies arrested the suspected rapist and killer earlier this month.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had told reporters in Lahore that the suspect was arrested after his DNA matched samples taken from the bodies of the four children found in Chunian. At least 1,500 people underwent DNA tests, he had said.

Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan took up the case. The investigation officer told the court that the suspect’s DNA had matched in two cases and that he will soon be brought before the court in pursuance of the other two cases as well.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s report was also presented in court. The police informed the court that the suspect’s shoes that he had worn at the scene of the crime had been recovered.

A 14-day extension in the physical remand of Shehzad was granted by the court.

Three bodies of children were found in Chunian on September 17. According to the police, they were among five children who had gone missing from various areas of the district in the last three months. Protests broke out in Kasur’s Chunian a day after the bodies of the three children were found. The protest was held outside the City Chunian police station. Demonstrators demanded the arrest of the murderers. Traders also closed markets in solidarity with the protesters.

The police said that five children went missing from various areas of Kasur in the last three months.

