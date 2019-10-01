Chunian child murderer arrested, confirms CM Usman Buzdar

Pakistani policemen escort Imran Ali, convicted or raping and murdering multiple young girls, as they leave an anti-terrorist court after a hearing in Lahore on Feb. 9, 2018. Imran was sentenced to death on Oct. 12, 2018. (File photo: AFP)

Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies have arrested the suspected rapist and killer of four children in Chunian, Punjab chief minister confirmed Tuesday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told reporters in Lahore that the suspect was arrested after his DNA matched with samples taken from the bodies found in Chunian. At least 1500 people underwent DNA tests, he added.

The chief minister said the law enforcement agencies were interrogating the suspect and an investigation was still underway.

Faizan, Ali Hasnain, Salman Akram and Mohammad Imran were murdered after being sexually abused, he said.

Body of Faizan and remains of two other boys were found in Chunian, Kasur on September 17. According to the police, they were among five children who had gone missing from various areas of the district in the last three months.

Mohammad Akram, Salman’s father, told SAMAA TV that he just heard the news of the arrest of his child’s murderer and he was satisfied.

Akram said his child could not come back, but his murderer must be hanged publicly.

The Government of Punjab has also decided to establish a child protection center in Kasur.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the other hand, has directed officials to design an application for missing children within two weeks. The application will be called “Mera Bacha Alert” and it will be linked to the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The application will help the police obtain information about missing children instantly.

