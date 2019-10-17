Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Chinese man arrested at Islamabad airport on smuggling charges

4 hours ago
 
Chinese man arrested at Islamabad airport on smuggling charges

The Airport Security Force foiled on Thursday a bid to smuggle foreign currency at the Islamabad airport.  

According to the force, a Chinese man, identified as Xing Haipeng, was stopped by them and they checked his bag.

Related: Passenger held at Islamabad airport for currency smuggling

The suspect was carrying more money than the required sum. The ASF seized $60,112, Chinese Yen 3,426 and Rs 11,860 from his possession. The passenger was flying to Dubai.

He was handed over to the Customs following legal proceedings.

TOPICS:
Airport Islamabad smuggling
 
