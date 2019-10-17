Chinese man arrested at Islamabad airport on smuggling charges

The Airport Security Force foiled on Thursday a bid to smuggle foreign currency at the Islamabad airport.

According to the force, a Chinese man, identified as Xing Haipeng, was stopped by them and they checked his bag.

Related: Passenger held at Islamabad airport for currency smuggling

The suspect was carrying more money than the required sum. The ASF seized $60,112, Chinese Yen 3,426 and Rs 11,860 from his possession. The passenger was flying to Dubai.

He was handed over to the Customs following legal proceedings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.