Chinese man arrested at Islamabad airport on smuggling charges

The Airport Security Force foiled on Thursday a bid to smuggle foreign currency at the Islamabad airport.
According to the force, a Chinese man, identified as Xing Haipeng, was stopped by them and they checked his bag.
The suspect was carrying more money than the required sum. The ASF seized $60,112, Chinese Yen 3,426 and Rs 11,860 from his possession. The passenger was flying to Dubai.
He was handed over to the Customs following legal proceedings.