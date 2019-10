The distribution ceremony was held in Islamabad

In most cases, ambulances are hardly able to reach the site of the incident on time, leaving many patients without first aid, but things are going to change now.The Chinese government has gifted 800 bicycle ambulances to Hilal-e-Ahmer ambulance service centre on Friday. Around 100 bicycles were given to authorities in Islamabad.A function for the distribution of bicycles was organised in the federal capital.Earlier, motorcycle ambulances were introduced by the Punjab government in Rawalpindi.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram