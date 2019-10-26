Chinese firm proposes fixing K-IV, adding to CPEC

The Sindh government has discussed K-IV with a delegation from a Chinese state-owned company that has shown interest in working on the second and third phases of the mega project.

K-IV is a plan to bring 650 million gallons a day more to Karachi from Kinjhar lake. The FWO is working on the first phase for roughly one-third of the supply. However that has taken 17 years and still is not working.

The Chinese firm proposed that if the cost was too high it could be included in CPEC projects, said a press handout from CM House on October 25, 2019.

The eight-member delegation from Energy China was led by its president Luo Bixiong who called on Murad Ali Shah to explore working with the Sindh government in water distribution in Karachi.

K-IV has been halted temporarily to make changes in its design which was discovered to be flawed. It was designed by Osmani & Co over ten years ago.

“The national engineering firm, NESPAK, is working on its design and as soon as it is finalized, work would be started,” the chief minister said. He added that K-IV was a most important project and he would ensure its completion. “We are working on different options to increase the bulk water supply to the city so that its domestic as well as industrial requirement could be met.”

The CM and Chinese delegation discussed different options for working together. The Hub River source conveyance system has flaws and faults, therefore line losses have been recorded much higher than is acceptable. The Chinese company showed interest in improving the system from Hub to Karachi.

The Chinese company, on the chief minister’s request, said that they would work out details, including the estimated cost to install a 100 million gallons a day desalination plant in Karachi. It was pointed out that in the past desalination technology had been uneconomical but now the latest technology has not only turned to be economical but is more efficient.

The third proposal which was discussed was the treatment of the Malir River wastewater for industrial purposes. The Chinese company said that they would work out a plant for the treatment of wastewater.