Child killed as kite string slits her throat in Karachi

1 hour ago
 
Child killed as kite string slits her throat in Karachi

A two-year-old child was killed while riding in the front of her father on a motorcycle in Karachi’s Lyari after a kite string sliced her neck. 

Noor Khurram was taken to a nearby hospital but couldn’t be saved. Her father was injured in the incident.

Her inconsolable parents say that they don’t want anyone else to go through this. They want the authorities to find the people responsible and hand them a harsh punishment.

Usman, her father, has accused the staff of the hospital for showing negligence while treating his daughter.

