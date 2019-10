A child was found dead in Sialkot’s Daska tehsil Monday morning.

The eight-year-old went missing on Sunday night.

The child’s parents staged a protest and demanded justice for their son. Traffic was jammed on Daska Road because of the sit-in.

The family members said that the police have only registered a murder case. They claimed that he was raped and then killed.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for its postmortem examination.

