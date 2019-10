A child drowned after falling into a water tank while playing in a park in Karachi’s Shadman Town on Thursday.

The police said that the deceased, identified as Rehan, had come from Saudi Arabia with his family for a vacation.

He was playing when he slipped into the water tank. His body was retrieved by the police and his family members.

The area residents said that the tank didn’t have a lid and called for authorities to take notice.

