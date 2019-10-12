Child dies of ‘wrong injection’ in Karachi

Police arrest fake doctor, Akber Ali, for administering a wrong injection to the child. Photo: Author

A three-year-old child, Rizwan, died in Karachi after being administered a “wrong injection” by a quack earlier this week, it emerged Saturday.

The child’s parents took him to a clinic in a slum near Bhains Colony on Thursday, according to the police.

The doctor, Akber Ali, administered an injection to Rizwan, after which his condition worsened and he passed away.

The police apprehended the fake doctor and registered a case against him after the post-mortem examination of the child’s body.

Ali confessed to the police that he had been practicing medicine for the past 10 years without any qualification.

He would charge each patient Rs70-80.