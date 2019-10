A security guard raped an eight-year-old in Charsadda, police said on Saturday.

She was a student of class two.

Police arrested the man after the girl’s father filed a complaint.

The student’s mother tore textbooks outside the school in protest. “What’s the point of a school where my daughter isn’t safe?” she asked.

The survivor has been shifted to a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.