Charsadda barbers don’t want men styling their beards 

A Pakistani hairdresser styles the moustache and beard of a customer at a hair salon in Peshawar on March 6, 2018. Photo: AFP

A union of hairdressers in Charsadda has placed an unofficial ban on the styling of beards. They believe that the practice is ‘un-Islamic’.

On October 3, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda detained at least four barbers for styling customers’ beards and violating the ban. A fine of Rs5,000 was imposed on them and they were later released.

The issue was highlighted in a video that went viral this week. In the video, a man can be seen guiding policemen to various barbershops for their arrest.

In the second part of the video, the man introduces himself as Sameen, the president of the All Pakistan Hairdresser Union’s Charsadda chapter. The district general secretary of the union, Yaseen, and a member of the union, Asif, can also be seen in the footage.

Sameen says that some time back the All Pakistani Hairdresser Union, Charsadda, had called a meeting and the barbers had mutually decided that no one will be allowed to give stylish shapes to any person’s beard because it is a crime. Many people agreed to this, but there were some who continued defying the rules.

On the basis of this, an ‘operation’ was conducted in different markets and many barbers were caught ‘red-handed’, Sameen remarks.

Yaseen said that styling beard is akin to ridiculing sunnah. “We don’t want the barbers to promote this practice,” he added.

The union’s meeting was also attended by the deputy commissioner, says Asif, adding that they had decided to place a restriction on the styling of beards and to close shops on Fridays.

Charsadda DPO, however, said that the administration has not imposed any such restriction. The police had detained the barbers over a petty fight between two of them, adding that it had nothing to do with beard styles, he claimed.

Jan Syed, who is the assistant commissioner of Shabqadar tehsil, told SAMAA Digital that some members of the hairdressers’ union had come to him and asked him to impose a restriction on the different styles of beards. He told them that he doesn’t have the authority to do so. Syed told them that they don’t need an official ban if all of them have decided that they will not style beards.

The area residents said that there is no official restriction on beard styling. They claimed that the decision was made by the union and four barbers were even detained on the union’s complaint.

The Charsadda police remained unavailable for a comment on the issue.

