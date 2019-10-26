Channels told not to invite ‘alien’ Hamdullah to talk shows

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has directed TV channels to “refrain from inviting and projecting” JUI-F’s former senator Hafiz Hamdullah, according to a letter issued by the media watchdog.

Quoting the National Database and Registration Authority, PEMRA said that Hafiz Hamdullah is not a citizen of Pakistan but a “confirmed alien”.

NADRA has “cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC issued to Mr. Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor”, the letter said.

Hamdullah remained a senator in Balochistan between March, 2012 and March, 2018.

PEMRA’s letter comes a day before the start of his party’s Azadi March from Karachi. The march will enter Islamabad on October 31.