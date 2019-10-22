Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Centre, Sindh government don’t care about Karachi: mayor

1 hour ago
Photo: Online

The federal and provincial governments are not serious about solving Karachi’s problems, said Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

The Centre has no funds for the city, he said while speaking to media at the University of Karachi on Tuesday. “I don’t think they will release any funds anytime soon. Karachi has never been given the packages and projects it deserves.”

We met with PM Imran Khan on Monday and discussed many of Karachi’s problems such as transport, green line, water and sewerage problems,” the mayor remarked.

The government must activate the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to pick up trash from the city streets.

“The city government has demolished all encroachments it came across,” he claimed. The SSWMB must be made fully functional to resolve issues of the residents, Akhtar said.

On the rise in dog bite cases in Sindh, Akhtar said he has done everything he is responsible for. “I have three hospitals working under my authority and the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is available in all of them.”

The Sindh government must immediately supply the vaccines at both governments as well as private medical facilities, he remarked, adding that it was a joint responsibility of all authorities to curb the increasing cases of dog bites.

Even if I tender in my resignation it will not solve the city’s problems, he said.

