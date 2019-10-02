Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Video

CCTV footage of armed men robbing Karachi chicken shop

10 mins ago
 
They injured one of the shopkeeper's



Two armed men walked into a chicken shop to rob it in Karachi’s Federal B Area Wednesday.

The incident took place in FB Area’s Block 15. CCTV footage of the incident shows one of the robber’s jumping over trays of meat to get inside the shop and then quickly grabbing a knife, while the other one stands pointing a gun towards a shopkeeper.

The robber holding a knife used it on one of the shopkeeper’s who tried to stop the suspects.

Both suspects looted the cash drawer of the chicken shop and flee the scene.

Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
