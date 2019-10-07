Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Burst pipeline causes traffic jam on Karachi’s Singer Chowrangi 

34 mins ago
 
Burst pipeline causes traffic jam on Karachi’s Singer Chowrangi 
Photo: Online

Motorists were left stranded for hours because of a traffic gridlock near Korangi’s Singer Chowrangi on Monday after a gas pipeline exploded. 

The road coming from Singer Chowrangi towards Sharae Faisal has been closed for traffic.

According to Sui Southern Gas officials, the repair work on the affected pipeline will be completed on an urgent basis.

According to the directive issued by the traffic police, the commuters travelling towards Sharae Faisal have been advised to use alternative route from Chamra Chorangi.

