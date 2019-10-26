Burewala police arrest group involved in blackmailing youngsters

A group of suspects was arrested for blackmailing and harassing youngsters with pictures and videos in Punjab’s Burewala on Saturday.

One of the suspects, a woman, said her two friends used her to call young men and get information from them.

She said she worked at a private bus service.

Meanwhile, the group’s other suspects accused the woman of starting the blackmailing and ‘recruiting’ them.

Police said the group would get fake cases registered against people and then blackmail them to pay money.

The case is being investigated, the law enforcers said.

With reporting by Asghar Ali. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.