Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Burewala police arrest group involved in blackmailing youngsters

2 mins ago
Burewala police arrest group involved in blackmailing youngsters

A group of suspects was arrested for blackmailing and harassing youngsters with pictures and videos in Punjab’s Burewala on Saturday.

One of the suspects, a woman, said her two friends used her to call young men and get information from them.

She said she worked at a private bus service.

Meanwhile, the group’s other suspects accused the woman of starting the blackmailing and ‘recruiting’ them.

Police said the group would get fake cases registered against people and then blackmail them to pay money.

The case is being investigated, the law enforcers said.

With reporting by Asghar Ali. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
blackmail burewala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
SBCA, Buildings, Illegal
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.