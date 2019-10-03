Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Burewala officials removed from post for misbehaving with woman

14 mins ago
 
Mazhar Hussain was seen throwing a woman's file on the floor



Two employees of the Burewala's Land Record Centre have been removed from their posts after a video of them misbehaving with a woman went viral last week. 

Vehari deputy commissioner issued a notification in which the two government officers, identified as Mazhar Hussain and Murtaza Dogar, were asked to leave their posts and report before higher authorities in Lahore.

The DC even said that disciplinary action should be taken against them.

On September 28, a burqa-clad woman visited the Land Record Centre with a complaint at 1:24 pm. She went to the LRO in-charge, Hussain, with her request. Video footage of the incident shows that two officers, Hussain and Dogar, are busy talking while the woman stands at their desk. After some time, Hussain takes the file she was holding and then throws it on the ground. After this, the woman angrily walks out of the office.

Hussain even issued a statement following the video leak.

"There are many people who have been pressurising us to do their illegal and unauthorised work," he said. "They have leaked this tampered video to pressurise us." They want to show the general public that we haven't been doing our work but this is not true, he added.

 

The Punjab Land Department is investigating the case.

TOPICS:
burewala vehari
 
