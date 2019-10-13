Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Bukina Faso mosque attack kills 15 worshippers

3 mins ago
 
Photo: AFP

Gunmen killed about 15 people in an attack on a mosque in Burkina Faso during prayers Friday evening, The New York Times reported.

Gunmen entered the Grand Mosque in the village of Salmossi on Friday evening as those inside were praying. The attack prompted many locals to flee the village which is close to the Malian border.

The identities of the gunmen were not yet clear.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the country over the past few years, mostly by jihadist groups.

One resident from the nearby town of Gorom-Gorom told AFP news agency: “Since this morning, people have started to flee the area.”

He added that there was a “climate of panic despite military reinforcements” put in place following the attack.

No group has admitted carrying out the attack.

Jihadist attacks have increased in Burkina Faso since 2015, forcing thousands of schools to close down.

With additional input from AFP.

 
