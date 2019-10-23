Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Builders’ mafia won’t be spared: NAB chairperson

1 hour ago
NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal warned the “builders’ mafia” Wednesday that they will be held accountable if they don’t return the “looted” money of people.

“You will have to return the money of poor people and NAB will make you do so,” Iqbal said in Karachi. “We gave them dheel (space) and not a deal.”

The NAB chairperson said that housing societies and builders who consider themselves untouchable will not be spared.

“They are not businessmen, but a mafia,” he said, adding that they collected millions of rupees from poor people in the name of flats and land but didn’t give them anything even after years.

