British royal couple to ‘meet as many Pakistanis as possible’

The British royal couple – Prince William and Kate Middleton – wants to “meet as many Pakistanis as possible” during their visit to Pakistan, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said Sunday.

“Most importantly, they hope to meet as many Pakistanis as possible during the course of the visit,” Mr Drew said in a video. “They are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.”

The British high commissioner to Pakistan said that he believed the royal couple will “get a very warm welcome”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between October 14 and 18 at the request of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The couple would like to see the “breadth and depth” of the country, Mr Drew said, adding that Prince William and Kate Middleton would see “the modern leafy capital in Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside of the north and the rugged border region of the west” during their visit.