They landed in Islamabad Monday night



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called on the President here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad today.

The President of Pakistan and the First Lady welcomed the Royal couple. #RoyalVisitPakistan #RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/Y8ykcOdkWn

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Islamabad Monday night.The couple met with the president and his wife, Samina Alvi, at the President House Tuesday afternoon.They exchange views on strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties with the UK and Pakistan.Kate arrived at the President House in a green Sherwani-style kurta by Catherine Walker and trousers by Pakistani Designer Maheen Khan. She completed the look with a long scarf by Satrangi and earrings be ZEEN.They then proceeded to the PM House for lunch. PM Khan welcomed them and a red carpet was rolled out for them.The royal couple flew into the country in the RAF’s Voyager aircraft with an entourage of 14, including their private secretaries Simon Case and Catherine Quinn and communications secretary Christian Jones, Hello reported. Another four members of the communications team, two assistant private secretaries, two programme coordinators, a PA, an orderly and a hairdresser will also join them.“Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement Their trip will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” reads the statement.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram