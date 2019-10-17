British royal couple enjoy some cricket at NCA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday.

“The Royal Highnesses were received by the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan as the royal couple spent around 60 minutes at a venue that has a proud history of producing some of the modern day stars,” a press release read. “TRH participated in a cricket match that also featured f ormer Pakistan captain and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Waqar Younis, Test batsman Azhar Ali, fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, former women’s captain and chair of national women’s selection committee Urooj Mumtaz, and star all-rounder Sana Mir.”

The British royal couple interacted with cricketers and signed a visitors’ book.

“Your Royal Highnesses, on behalf of all the young girls and boys, and the Pakistan Cricket Board, I would like to thank you for joining us here at the National Cricket Academy today,” Mani said as quoted in the press release. “This is a very special day for the children who have got the opportunity to meet and play with you. This is something they will never forget. I thank you for this wonderful gesture.”

The cricket board’s chief went on to say that PCB was grateful to the British Council for the Dosti initiative.