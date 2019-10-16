Body of five-year-old missing Rawalpindi boy found

The body of a five-year-old boy was found in Rawalpindi’s Shah Khalid Colony on Wednesday.

He was a student of class two. The boy went missing five days ago. He had left home around 6pm, but never returned.

His father got a kidnapping case registered against unidentified men at the Airport police station, after which police started searching for the boy.

Police found the boy’s burnt body from the fields in a deserted area on Wednesday. His throat had been slit too.

The boy’s uncle said they have been searching for him for five days. “He was tortured,” the uncle said. The body has been shifted to a hospital for a postmortem.

Rawalpindi Potohar Town SP Saeed Ali said the case is being investigated. He said a forensics team has gathered samples to test.

Further investigation and a search for the culprit is under way, the law enforcers said.

