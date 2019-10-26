Bodies of two missing children found in North Karachi

The bodies of two children who went missing on October 20 were found from a graveyard in New Karachi, police said on Saturday.

In a statement to the police, their father accused the brothers of his wife’s ex-husband of murdering the children.

The two boys went missing on October 20 after they left home to play outside. They are 10 and eight years old.

Police said three people have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The Sindh inspector-general has taken notice of the incident and asked for a report in the case.

