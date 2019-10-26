Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Bodies of two missing brothers found in New Karachi

3 hours ago
Bodies of two missing brothers found in New Karachi

The bodies of two children were found in a graveyard in New Karachi’s Sector Five on Saturday. The boys had been missing for the past six days.

The bodies of the brothers, aged eight and 10, were sent for postmortem examinations and were later handed over to the family.

The children’s throats were slit, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s Medico Legal Officer Dr Nadeemuddin said. The police are not releasing the postmortem reports to the public. Samples have been sent for DNA testing, he confirmed.

An FIR was registered by the family on October 20. The mother suspects her ex-husband’s brothers are involved in the crime. The two suspects were taken into custody but later released by the police due to lack of evidence.

The boys went missing after they went out to play near their house.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Murder
 
