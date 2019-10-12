Bilawal vows to send ‘puppet’ PM home like Musharraf, Zia

He was addressing a rally regarding the forthcoming Larkana by-polls







The PPP chairman said so while addressing a rally in Larkana, with regard to the forthcoming by-polls in the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11.The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Grand Democratic Alliance's Moazzam Abbasi for not mentioning his assets in his nomination papers. The by-election will be held on October 17.Addressing the rally, Bilawal told the attendees that they would have to back him in order to get rid of the "anti-people government".He slammed that instead of providing houses to the masses, the incumbent government razed their homes, branding them as encroachments."Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto provided the youth with respectable employment in his tenure," the PPP chairman said. "The PPP fought an economic crisis in its last tenure."He noted that his party's government increased salaries and pensions by 100% and initiated the Benazir Income Support Programme."The people of Larkana are not with any puppet," Bilawal said, adding that his party will hold a rally in Karachi on October 18.He alleged that the "selected government and its facilitators" want to occupy Karachi, adding, "The puppet government wants to separate Sindh."The PPP chairman urged the masses to respond to the federation by voting in his party's favour."[We] will send the puppet Niazi home, like Ziaul Haq and Musharraf," he said.Bilawal will stay in Larkana for the next few days. His political secretary, Jamil Soomro, is contesting the by-election on PPP's ticket.