Bilawal urges PM Khan to provide container to Fazl

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep his promise and provide a container to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his protest against the government in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PPP chairman recalled that PM Khan had promised to provide a container to anyone who intended to stage a sit-in against his government. “The time has come to fulfill the promise,” he said.

The JUI-F chief announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27 to stage a protest against the government. Fazl said the final destination of the march would be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Bilawal said his party was against toppling governments through sit-ins, however, urged the incumbent government not to force them to take an extreme step like Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“He said if the government didn’t mend its ways, then we would also take the extreme step,” he warned. “And then PM Imran Khan will have to go home before the end of this year.”

The PPP chairman further said that India was openly violating human rights in occupied Kashmir, but the prime minister failed to make the world realise the situation of the Kashmiri people.

He said the Pakistani leadership must press the United Nations to get the curfew imposed in the occupied valley lifted.