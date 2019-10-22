Bilawal to PM Khan: Where are our containers?

Where are the containers that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to provide the opposition to stage protests, asked PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto while speaking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Referring to PTI’s protests in 2014, the PPP chairperson reminded the prime minister of his first address in the Parliament, “Imran Khan, in his first Parliament address, had promised that if any party wants to protest his party will provide containers and food for the protest.”

Bilawal said that the prime minister should stop making U-turns.

“The government itself is locking down Islamabad,” said the PPP scion. “The government is closing down all democratic roads of discussions for other political parties,” he added.

In a parliamentary address after being elected PM, Imran Khan had challenged the PML-N and JUI-F to stage a month-long dharna in Islamabad. He even offered to “provide containers” to the opposition members.

Earlier, Bilawal met his father, Asif Ali Zardari, outside an accountability court. The meeting took place after the court extended the former president’s judicial remand till November 18. NAB is investigating the PPP co-chairperson in money laundering and Park Lane corruption cases.

They discussed the JUI-F’s upcoming Azaadi March among other issues. Bilawal informed his father about his meeting with other opposition parties.

After the meeting, Bilawal spoke to the media and said that the public wants to secure their democratic, human and economic rights and wants the government to go back home. He claimed that he will form a government elected by the public soon.

“Life of an ordinary man has become difficult,” said Bilawal. “PPP will never come under any pressure from anyone. Our economic policy is for the poor.”

Bilawal also demanded that his father should be immediately shifted to a hospital and be provided with all medical facilities.

“The government is using the former president’s health to pressurise the PPP. They should, however, know that we will not give in to pressures of any sort,” the party chairperson added.

Zardari has been shifted to the PIMS Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.