Bilawal, others sent show-cause notices after Larkana rally

The Election Commission of Pakistan sent show-cause notices to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and politicians from the party for violating the commision’s code of conduct in its Larkana rally.

The rally and Bilawal’s address was held on Saturday ahead of the by-elections for the PS-11 provincial assembly seat.

A complaint was received against Bilawal and others by a contesting candidate. The PPP leaders were sent notices for running the election campaign for their party’s nominee in the constitutency.

PPP’s Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Nasir Hussain Shah, Shabbir Bijarani and others participated in the rally.

Eleven candidates have been in the field for the by-election in PS-11 scheduled to be held on October 17.

The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court de-seated GDA MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.