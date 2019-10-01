Bilawal meets Shehbaz, discusses JUI-F’s Islamabad march

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met on Tuesday with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Islamabad march.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on September 18 that his party would organise the ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

The PPP chairman met with Shehbaz to discuss their participation in the march. The meeting was held at Shehbaz’s residence in the Minister’s Enclave.

PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar accompanied the party chairman to the meeting. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ameer Muqam were also in presence at the meeting.

Bilawal and Shehbaz exchanged views on the proposed dates for ‘Azadi March’ and the overall political situation of the country, sources within the PPP told SAMAA TV.

They stressed the need for calling an all-party conference for a unanimous decision on the JUI-F’s march.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and take along rest of the opposition parties as well, the sources said.

A delegation of the PML-N is likely to meet the JUI-F chief in order to apprise him of all the affairs, including the consultation meeting between Bilawal and Shehbaz.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said the incumbent government had become a “threat” to the national security.

“As much as this government has isolated the country globally, there is no example of it,” he said. “Both the parties understand that it has become inevitable to send this government home.”

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the Pakistani nation was passing through a testing time. “The storm of inflation is not dying down, while the government has nothing to do with the people.”

She said the government would return to the place where it came from.

