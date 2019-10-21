Bilawal asks PM Khan to resign immediately

Says 'a very difficult situation' is developing in the country

The PPP chairman said so while speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi. He said his party supports Maulana Fazlur Rehman's 'Azadi March' against the government.Bilawal hinted that he would enter the battlefield with Fazl if needed."In its tenure, the Pakistan Peoples Party never stopped anyone from protesting," he said. "We found out a political solution to the long march and sit-in in our tenure."The PPP chairman said, "These people are not political, but puppets. Imran Khan will have to go."The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.However, the two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.