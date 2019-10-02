Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Bilawal asks for more funds for earthquake-hit areas

2 hours ago
 
Bilawal asks for more funds for earthquake-hit areas

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the federal government to provide more funds for the earthquake-hit areas in Azad Kashmir.

“It is the government’s responsibility to meet the needs of the victims,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday in Mirpur, where had gone to show solidarity with the affectees.

While the government has already sent funds for people, Bilawal said there was still a shortage. “They [earthquake victims] are not being compensated according to the damage,” he said.

He said the PPP is ready to help the people in every possible way.

Talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s UNGA address, the PPP chairperson said PM Khan should have given more emphasis to the “right to self-determination” in his speech.

“The United Nations had guaranteed Kashmiris the right to plebiscite and the Prime Minister was standing at the same place [United Nations],” he said.

Indian-Administered Kashmir is locked down for the last 50 days, he said, adding that PPP will raise its voice and fight for the rights of Kashmiris in every forum.

“Kashmiris have a right to decide their own future,” he added.

He went on to say that while climate change and money laundering are very important issues, what’s happening in Kashmir is even bigger.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
