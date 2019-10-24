Bilawal accuses NAB chief of ‘playing into government’s hands’

Says Nawaz's health deteriorated to this stage in NAB's custody







Speaking to the media in Tharparker, Bilawal said the political statements being issued by the NAB chief didn't suit the stature of a former judge and were not in accordance with his title."One day he gave an interview and a video surfaced the other day and since the third day, he is playing into the hands of our government like a toy," he said of the NAB chief."The health of former premier Nawaz Sharif deteriorated to this stage in your custody. How were you playing with his life?" the PPP chairman asked.He said a case would be registered against the government if something happened to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari or PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif."God forbid, if something happens to [former] president Zardari or ex-prime minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, an FIR will definitely be registered against the government," Bilawal said, questioning, "But won't the same NAB chairman be responsible for that too?"He further said his party's office-bearers would welcome Maulana Fazlur Rehman upon reaching Islamabad.