Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University honours academics through cultural extravaganza

The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Karachi’s Lyari Town honoured its academics by organising a cultural extravaganza on Thursday in order to thank them for the contributions they have made to the lives of the Lyariites and students from all over Sindh.

The cultural extravaganza was organised by the Faculty of Computer Science and IT in-charge and students to appreciate the unwavering commitment of the academics.

VC Prof. Dr. Akhtar Baloch congratulated the teachers for inspiring and nurturing students to march in the right direction. He appreciated their constant endeavour in bringing Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University to such great heights.

Baloch appreciated the people of Lyari for being “very good hosts” and their respect for teachers.

Dr. Mazhar Ali Dootio, the Faculty of CS and IT in-charge, said that the event was has arranged to appreciate their honourable teachers.

“Teachers don’t teach just courses to students, but they characters and the society as well,” he said, adding that the role of teachers was above the role of any other professional.