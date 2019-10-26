Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Ban on JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam challenged in court 

3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The ban imposed by the Ministry of Interior on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Ansarul Islam force has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court. 

Two JUI-F leaders, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery and Maulana Abdul Rashid, have filed a petition against the ban which was enforced on October 24.

The petition, filed by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Mastoie, says that Ansarul Islam is an organisation of the JUI-F. It is a “volunteer organisation for the purpose of security and services of party workers and leaders”. It adds that JUI-F is registered as a political party with the Election Commission.

The interior ministry has been named as a respondent in the case.

The petition claims that the respondents are threatening members of the organisation and tried to arrest them too.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Azadi March islamabad high court
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Asmat Jamal   October 26, 2019 6:32 pm/ Reply

    The Courts especially IHC under Justice Siddiqui had history of ruling in favor of militants in the name of human rights, but conveniently ignored the human rights of the affected people and families. Ch Iftikhar and his coterie had released terrorists who were later held responsible for subsequent acts of terrorism.
    In the instant case the Government must make it clear to the courts that it would not take any responsibility for any violent act of the armed Private Militia of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Ansarul Islam force for spreading harassment during Barbadi March.

﻿
