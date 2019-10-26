Ban on JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam challenged in court 

The ban imposed by the Ministry of Interior on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Ansarul Islam force has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Two JUI-F leaders, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery and Maulana Abdul Rashid, have filed a petition against the ban which was enforced on October 24.

The petition, filed by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Mastoie, says that Ansarul Islam is an organisation of the JUI-F. It is a “volunteer organisation for the purpose of security and services of party workers and leaders”. It adds that JUI-F is registered as a political party with the Election Commission.

The interior ministry has been named as a respondent in the case.

The petition claims that the respondents are threatening members of the organisation and tried to arrest them too.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.